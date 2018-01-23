AMA lifts ban on billboard advertising

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has lifted the ban on Billboard Advertising with effect from January 22, 2018.

It said advertisers can now purchase application forms, complete and submit to the address (The Secretariat, Accra Spatial Planning Committee, Physical Planning Department, Accra) for processing as per the new 2018 Smart Procedures and Standard Policy Framework.

A statement on the lifting of the ban, signed by Mr Sam Ayeh Datey, the AMA Metro Coordinating Director, was copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

Meanwhile, the AMA has directed all individuals, companies and organisations in the Billboard Industry to re-apply for renewal of permit(s) for 2018.

The statement said: “Until such re-applications are done, the AMA considers all existing Billboards Advertising Infrastructure/signage within its jurisdiction as unauthorised.”

It said failure to comply with the directive, would compel the Assembly to take the necessary actions accordingly, and that, all were enjoined to support the AMA in its quest to beautify the city.

Source: GNA