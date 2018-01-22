Police looking for gunmen who killed officer, freed seven suspects

The Accra Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for seven suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya Police cells Sunday dawn after shooting an officer on duty.

The suspects escaped together with some armed men who facilitated their passage.

The suspects are: Dickson Ofori, 24; Edem Rockson, 32; Prince Osei, 27; Emmanuel Kotey, 21; Kofi Darko, 21; and Attah Kwadwo, 20, all Ghanaians and Chibuzor Akwabu, 34, a Nigerian.

This was disclosed in statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, Head, Public Affairs Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

It said one Police officer sustained gunshot wounds in the process but unfortunately died in hospital.

The statement said the Police has commenced investigations into the matter and pursuing the suspects with all the urgency it deserves.

It said any information could be communicated to the Police on hotlines: 191, MTN/VODAFONE – Toll Free 1855, 0302773695, 0302787373.

Source: GNA