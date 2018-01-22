Nkroful youth hold police hostage

Irate youth of Nkroful community in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis over the weekend attacked some policemen deployed to ensure peace in the area.

The youth numbering about 100 prevented the Police from arresting one Kwesi Mensah who allegedly disrupted a meeting in the chief’s palace by throwing stones at them.

ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the GNA that in the cause of the meeting held at the palace with some people from a nearby town, the suspect attacked the people and the police was therefore called to intervene .

She said, Police Inspector Kpobi and two other Policemen went to the scene and arrested Kweku Mensah, but were fiercely attacked by the irate youth and held hostage.

She said it took the timely intervention of the SWAT and police men from Takoradi Central Police station to free the Policemen.

According to her, the Chief Palace had been vandalised by the mob.

Some of the attackers according to her had been arrested to assist in investigations.

Source: GNA