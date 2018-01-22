Chief calls on government to prioritise irrigation farming

The Mankrado of Boso-Gua Traditional Area, Osabarima Agyemang Oboahyia Kumnipa II, has called on the government to invest in irrigation farming to ensure food security for the country.

He said the government’s ‘’Planting for food and jobs ‘’ initiative was laudable, however there was the need to include farming practices which would ensure agricultural production throughout the year in the country.

Osabarima Kumnipa believed that, such practices could help make the country net exporter of food to earn foreign exchange.

Osabarima Kumnipa II who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said, the chiefs and people in Asuogyaman were ready to offer land to support the government’s ‘’One district, One factory’’ initiative so that the unemployed youth in the area could be employed.

He urged all the chiefs in the country to support the government initiatives and programmes to ensure the development of the country.

Mankrado Kumnipa II lauded the current District Chief Executive (DCE) and his administration for their desire to complete all projects started by his predecessor and added, it’s a way to help save the public funds from going waste.

He appealed to government to channel more resources to the development of the Asuogyaman District because it had great potentials and a lot to offer economically.

Source: GNA