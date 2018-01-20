Nine die at Yapei’s head-on collision

A head-on collision involving two buses around midnight on Friday at Yipala, a village near Yapei on the Tamale-Kumasi Highway in the Northern Region, claimed nine lives instantly whilst 30 other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

A Yutong Bus with registration number GC 5148 Z and a Kia Bus with registration number GT 5892-16 were the vehicles involved in the accident.

The Yutong Bus was traveling from Tamale to Kumasi whilst the Kia Bus was traveling from Kumasi towards Tamale with passengers on board both buses.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Mohammed Yussif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed this to GNA on Saturday, said “On reaching a section of the road at Yipala, about 10 kilometres to Yapei, driving from Kumasi towards Tamale direction, it was alleged both buses collided head-on and ran into a ditch.

ASP Yussif Tanko said Police from Tamale rushed to the scene of the accident where the injured were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He said the road safety towing vehicle from Buipe was engaged to tow both buses away.

