Seven Fulani appear in court over cops’ murder

Seven Fulani arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers on the Drobonso-Kumawu road were on Friday put before the Asokwa District Court.

Abdulai Musah, Osmanu Issaka, Mohammed Issaka, Issah Jawo, Alhaji Ali Issah, Suleiman Adams and Aliu Amadu are facing provisional charges of conspiracy and murder.

Their pleas were not taken and they were ordered to be held in police custody to make their next appearance on February 02.

Their three other accomplices identified as Alhaji Buba, Gariba and Fuseini are on the run.

The deceased officers – Inspector Adolf Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo were shot and killed, while returning from night patrol duty.

Constable Enoch Okyere, another officer, suffered serious gunshot wounds during the attack and is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko told the court presided over by Mr Peter Oppong-Boahen that the accused persons met to plan the attack on January 09 in the house of Suleiman Adams at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

They had plotted to wage war on officers of the security services over the on-going operation to forcibly remove nomadic Fulani herdsmen and their cattle from the Ashanti portion of the Afram Plains.

Mohammed Issaka reportedly offered to providing funding and promised each person cash of GH¢60,000.00 together with 30 cattle.

He was said to have made down payment of GH¢1,000.00 to the five persons who carried out the January 11 attack that left the pair dead and their colleague hurt.

The plea for bail by lawyers for the accused persons was refused by the court.

Source: GNA