We are safe – IGP

Mr David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Tuesday urged the public and the international community to remain calm as the Police continue with investigations into the three suspects possessing objects alleged to be explosives.

“Let me state that we believe the objects seized are grenades of some kind and investigation is underway to quickly establish the nature of object. I wish to assure all to be calm because we are safe,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra to give some clarification on the recent arrest of the three persons at Odorkor, Mr Asante-Apeatu said investigative specialists had been assigned to various locations on the issue.

“They will also find out the extent of threats, whether these persons are a terrorist group, how they obtained the objects, potential allies, their source and many more,” he said.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the Police, through its Preventive Initiative, which seeks to educate the public on their operations and gather information on possible threats in the various communities, was able to the arrest the three suspects.

He assured the public of the commitment of the Police to follow every lead that would help in the investigation to its logical conclusion adding; “We are yet to confirm their names and nationality and through our investigations we will get all the details”.

Mr Asante-Apeatu called for public cooperation and appealed to anyone with information related to the case under investigation to promptly call 191 (on all networks) or 18555 (on Vodafone and MTN).

On Monday, January 15, the Police intercepted some objects believed to be explosives of varied species at Odorkor in Accra.

The explosives were intercepted based on Police intelligence and subsequently three persons (names withheld) were arrested in connection with the explosives and are in police custody.

Source: GNA