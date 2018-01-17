Government has started paying contractors – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government has started paying contractors, who did ‘honest’ work under the Mahama administration.



He said: “Investigations by my administration has uncovered that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent.”



However, the president said he had listened to calls to make payments to the contractors.



He said this on Wednesday when he met with the media at the Flagstaff House on his first year in office.

This is the second time the President has met the press since he ascended the Presidency on January 7, 2017.



A similar exercise was conducted in July 2017.



The President also noted that government paid some GH¢1.6billion to contractors last year, adding that, “further amounts had been paid this year too.”



“I am being urged to pay contractors, I am paying them. Last year some GH¢1.6 billion was paid to them. This year too, payments have started and we will pay them. We have found out that some of the contracts were inflated while others were non-existent,” he said.



The President also said his government has brought stability to the economic management of the country.



“Government issued 7 and 10 year cedi denominated bonds and this has helped in improving the liquidity of banks and the balance sheets of State Owned Enterprises in the energy sector. Efficient management will always yield positive results.”



He also said his government’s fight against illegal mining is not going to stop.



“My government is not against mining but we can’t accept mining in a manner that will destroy our country, it is not going to be a nine day wonder,” he added.

Source: GNA