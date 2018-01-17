Court remands three men over discovery of grenades

Three persons who were arrested in connection seven grenades at Kwashieman in Accra have been put before an Accra District Court.



The three: Ismail Ali Musah, 32 years, Abdul Karim Yakubu, 30 years, and Osman Alhassan 33 years, have been charged with possessing explosives.



The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah did not take their pleas and remanded them into Police custody to re-appear on January 30.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Frederick Agyei, the prosecutor informed the court that investigations were underway adding that the grenades were military ones.



According to ACP Agyei, the Police was conducting further investigations to ascertain what the accused persons intended using them for and fish out other persons involved in the matter.



The case of prosecution was that the three accused persons were arrested in a house behind the Kata Hostel at Kwashieman following a tip off.



The Prosecutor said the Police arrested Yakubu at the Kata Hostel with the seven grenades andwhen he was quizzed, he disclosed that he bought it from Musah and Alhassan.



According to Prosecution, Yakubu led the Police to arrest Musah and Alhassan adding that Police investigations are underway.

Source: GNA