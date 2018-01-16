Ethiopian Airlines, Zambia agree to re-launch national carrier

The Management of Ethiopian Airlines says it has finalized an agreement with the Zambian government to jointly re-launch that country’s national carrier.

In a press release issued today, January 16, 2018 and copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, Ethiopian says it has signed a shareholders agreement with the Zambian authorities for the re-launch of Zambian Airways.

“The Government of Zambia will be the majority shareholder with 55 per cent and Ethiopian will have 45 per cent stakes in the airline,” Ethiopian said.

Founded in 1964, Zambia Airways was a subsidiary of Central African Airways – it later broke away from Central African Airways, but the airline subsequently went the way of most national carriers on the continent. It collapsed, reportedly due to political patronage and mismanagement and was liquidated in 1994.

In September 2017 news reports out of Zambia indicated that the government was in talks with Ethiopian to restart the airline.

In December 2017, the country’s Transport Minister, Brian Mushimba told reporters in the capital Lusaka, that Cabinet had approved the re-establishment of the national carrier at an estimated cost of $30 million.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s most successful airline. Has a large fleet of aircraft and it is profitable.

The Group CEO of Ethiopian, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam, was quoted as saying; “In line with our Vision 2025 multiple hubs strategy in Africa, we are very happy that the discussions with the Zambian government have been crowned with success. The launching of Zambia Airways will enable the travelling public in Zambia and the Southern African region to enjoy greater connectivity options, thereby facilitating the flow of investment, trade and tourism, and contributing to the socioeconomic growth of the country and the region.”

The new endeavour will operate as Zambia Airways 2014 Limited. There is no information on what the new airline will be called.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

