Unapproved settlements on Ghana-Togo border a time bomb – Keta MCE

Mr Edem Agbewornu, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, has called on government to stop expanding settlements at Gakli Kologa and other communities along the Ghana-Togo border at Aflao for security reasons.



He described the communities as “unapproved” and haven for thousands of illegal migrants from neighbouring countries and must be watched.



The DCE said this when he briefed the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu on the security of the area, during the IGP’s tour of the frontier.



Mr Agbewornu said the development posed serious challenges to local governance and said an expanding “black market” and illegal activity made the situation a “time bomb”.



He said buildings including a huge market complex had been constructed without permits and were dangerously sited along the buffer zone, creating difficulties in implementing regulatory policies.



Mr Agbewornu therefore underscored the need for a police post along the border and other vantage points to beef up security along the stretch.



The MCE said the Republic of Togo had secured their side of the border and appealed to government to rebuild the broken border walls and enforce laws that prohibited trade in foreign currency in the country.



The IGP commended the MCE for efforts at ensuring security and said the Police Service would consider plans to establish a division at Aflao in view of recent industrial strife in the Municipality.



He reiterated the need for the people to be law abiding and cooperate with the security agencies.

Source: GNA