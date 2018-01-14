Police constable remanded for allegedly murdering a GSTS student

The Takoradi Magistrate Court on Friday remanded again into police custody the Police Constable who allegedly shot and killed a final year Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) during the yuletide.

His plea was not taken and he is to re-appear on Tuesday January 30.

The constable is said to have taken the deceased and his other friends for robbers who were roving the neighbourhood and after questioning gave a warning shot which bullets fell on the neck of the final year students of the GSTS.

There was a heavy security presence at the magistrate court invariably to protect the suspect from the rage of the teeming school mates, families and friends as well as the old students who had gathered to witness proceedings.

Counsel for the accused appealed for bail for his client stating that the alleged act was bailable and did not understand why his client should continue to be in custody adding, “He also has some rights to enjoy”.

The atmosphere within the court became charged when the request of bail was asked and season lawyers including lawyer Abakah supported the request.

His argument was that the accused was not somebody who could abuse the laws regarding bail as he himself is a police officer and is aware of the laws of the land.

That notwithstanding, Prosecuting Inspector Bernard Paa Arhinsah told the Court presided over by Mr Thomas Wofade that the request for remand was to assist the investigators to finalise information and evidence gathering with respect to the matter.

He said the personal security of the accused was also paramount while the gun in question was also being taken to the police headquarters for forensic audit to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the incident.

The Counsel for the complainants, Ebo Donkor vehemently opposed the bail request on the grounds that the crime in question was the highest form of crime anybody could commit.

He said during such committal process, it was only prudent that the accused person was kept in custody in order not to interfere with the evidence gathering process as well as other necessary procedures to help in bringing real justice to the door steps of the affected individuals.

He explained that though the magistrate court did not have the jurisdiction over the matter, the end of the committal process would determine the next line of action by a higher court and was grateful to Magistrate Judge Wofade for upholding the decision of refusal of bail adding, “It is a victory for the rule of law.”

Before pronouncing the remand, Magistrate Judge, Thomas Wofade said, “As I was climbing up here, I observed the heavy security presence, the enchanting and faces of people outside… I only think that it is appropriate to remand the suspect for his personal safety and allow investigators to also finish their work”.

