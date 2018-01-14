Don’t force students to take up courses – Director

Dr Doris Arhin, Municipal Health Director for Ga West Municipality has advised parents and Guardians against dictating to their children the professional career they should take up.

She said most children grow up not doing their work appropriately because they lacked interest in the jobs their parents and Guardians compelled them to do.

Dr Arhin said this during the first Nurses and Mid-Wives Awards day at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on the theme: “Attainment of sustainable Development Goal Three, the role of Nurses and Midwives in the Municipality.”

Nii Kortey Boi II, Ofankor Mantse who is also the presiding member of Ga West Municipal Assembly commended the Association for their numerous services given throughout the Municipality saying it was their responsibility to containthe outbreak of any epidemic disease in the municipality and the whole of the country.

He said about some decades ago Buruli Ulcer and Cholera were contained and they should use the same enthusiasm to rid society of contagious diseases.

The chief said the Municipal Assembly was making all efforts to construct more Clinics and Hospitals, Health Centres, CHPS compounds and Nurses Quarters with Doctors’ Bungalows to enable them stay in the Municipality.

