African Union expresses dismay over Trump comments, demands apology

The African Union (AU) says it is angered by statements reportedly made by US President, Donald Trump in which he described Haiti and African countries as ‘shitholes’. He was said to have said the words during a meeting on immigration at the White House.

The AU Mission in Washington DC in a statement issued Friday January 12, 2018, condemned the American President’s derogatory statement and demanded a retraction and apology.

‘‘The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe,” the statement says.

The AU further expressed its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over what it describes as “unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America which remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.”

Meanwhile, Trump has denied making those comments, insisting that even though he used strong words, he didn’t say the words being attributed to him, and that those words were made up by the Democrats.

Trump is however known to have made outrageous comments in the past and then turning around to deny ever making them. He has also been found to have told some 2000 lies since becoming President.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

