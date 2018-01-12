President made better choice in Martin Amidu – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated Mr. Martin Amidu on his appointment as the Special Prosecutor at the Office of the Independent Prosecutor.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Office of the Former President Rawlings and signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, of the Communications Directorate, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday.



Mr. Rawlings expressed optimism that Parliament would approve the appointment, saying; “The President couldn’t have made a better choice”.



The Former President noted that the appointment of Mr Amidu showed that the President had risen above partisanship and recognised a highly principled citizen to occupy that position.



“Mr. Amidu has proven to be a fearless anti-corruption crusader whose pursuit of truth and justice has won him national admiration.



“I call on all Ghanaians to offer the appointee the required support and information in pursuit of what will undoubtedly be a challenging role,” the former President said.



He urged Ghanaians to pray for God’s guidance and strength for Mr. Amidu as he works to restore the wheels of justice.



Meanwhile, Mr Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said the appointment was a pleasant surprise and a good choice.



A cross section of the public that the GNA interacted with for their reaction on the appointment said Martin Amidu could perform to expectation because of his crusade against corruption.



They said the appointee, over the years, had shown unrelenting desire and commitment to retrieve public funds allegedly stolen by public officials and politicians.



Most of them were of the view that his appointment would fast-track the retrieval of monies allegedly stolen by public officials.



They cited Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome as one of the persons Mr Amidu should focus his lenses on in retrieving the GH¢51.2 million paid to him by the previous government over a contract he did not have with the State.

Source: GNA