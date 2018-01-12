It’s a right to access quality education – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that it is the right of every child of school going age to have access to quality education and proper up-bringing.



He said education and proper up-bringing, are prerequisite in an individual’s life, because to a greater extent, it takes a nation of educated, skilled, well-informed and morally sound people to build a just and prosperous society.



President Nana Addo said to achieve holistic education in the wake of the current technological advancement, moral decadence, cybercrime, crave for quick money, especially by the youth, is indeed a big challenge to the society.



President Akufo-Addo stated this in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Roads and Highways at a durbar to commemorate the Akwambokese Festival of the chiefs and people of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional area, held at Gomoa Ajumako, under the theme, “ Education: Key to National Development”.



“It is in line with these and other considerations that I deem the theme for the occasion very appropriate”.



He said government was making efforts in its educational policy direction to provide the necessary infrastructure and logistics throughout the nation, aimed at creating the congenial platform and enabling environment for quality education.



“This is amply demonstrated by the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which has enabled the otherwise less privileged children to afford Second Cycle Education”.



President Nana Akufo-Addo said regardless of few unanticipated challenges along the way, the implementation of the Free SHS policy has seen about 362,000 first batch students enrolled in Senior High Schools across the country.



According to him, the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) center, with ancillary facilities at Gomoa Aboso, which was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information was to promote ICT education in its catchment communities and schools.



He said government was constructing a three Unit classroom block, offices and store at Gomoa Obuasi, a CHPs Compound at Gomoa Dampase and Dabenyin, which are at various stages of completion, adding that, this was a clear indication of the NPP government’s commitment to bring development to the people of Gomoa.



“Aside the free SHS, this government has initiated the implementation of several policies and programmes, including the reduction and in some cases outright abolition of some taxes, the planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory Policy among others,” he stated.



“I am glad to note that about 1,300 young people in Gomoaman have been enrolled onto these programmes and a total of about 1,500 farmers in the District have benefited from the supply of seedlings and fertilizers, he added.



Earlier in the day, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah X1, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, who is also the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council as well as some divisional chiefs were carried in palanquins, amidst Fromtomfrom drumming throughout the principal street of the town to the durbar grounds.

Source: GNA