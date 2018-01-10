Sarkodie inspires  youth to think outside the box

Mr Michael Owusu Addo, a Ghanaian Hip-Hop Musician, known in the showbiz industry as Sarkodie, has urged the youth to take their destiny into their hands by being creative and innovative.

That he said would make them financially-independent and sustainable.

He said while growing up as a child, he had the perception that government was supposed to provide everything the citizens needed just like how parents would do for their children.

However, he said, at certain stages in life, he realised that the government couldn’t provide all the needs of the people and, therefore, ventured into the music industry with little support from the government.

Sarkodie made the remarks at the outdooring of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor as the Patron of the Ghana Job Bank Initiative in Accra, on Tuesday.

He therefore, entreated the youth to take advantage of the new mentorship Initiative, to make a headway in life.

The musician pledged his support to the initiative, which was founded by Richard Ofori-Atta, an entrepreneur and Godwin Attiga, a co-founder and Cyber Security Analyst based in the USA.

The mentorship programme seeks to provide entrepreneurial skills and opportunity for the beneficiaries to undertake internships in partner companies abroad.

The programme, which would be launched in May this year, has two modules, including Business Incubator and Smart Youth Programme.

It would offer training in software engineering, digital skills, cyber security programme and open data platform to the trainees free of charge.

The beneficiaries would also experience hands-on training in the USA and United Arab Emirates intended to improve their competencies and employable skills.

Sarkodie won the Best International Act: Africa Category at the 2012 BET Awards and was nominated in the same category at the 2014 BET Awards.

Ms Joselyn Dumas, an Actress and Television Presenter, who was also at the residence of Former President Kufuor lent her support to the initiative.

She pledged to use her social media platforms to promote the initiative, and urged the youth to create opportunities for themselves if they couldn’t find one on the job market.

Ms Dumas reiterated the need for the youth to be creative in any field they find themselves, instead of depending on the government for support.

Source: GNA