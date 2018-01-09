Lebanese rape suspect bail application ruling set for January 15

An Accra High Court has fixed January 15, to rule on a bail application of Rabih Haddad, the 39 year old businessman who has been accused of raping his 19 year old domestic help at Airport Hills in Accra.

This was after the court presided over by Mr Justice Justine Kofi Dorgu had heard the bail application arguements filed Haddad’s lawyer and the state’s affidavit in opposition.

Mr Ralph Poku Adusei counsel for Haddad argued that the charge preferred against his client was bailable and the accused was ready to satisfy every condition set out by the court.

Mr Adusei said Haddad was sick and if confined, would be in more danger and there are medical reports to prove this.

Defence counsel said his client was the sole bread winner of his family.

Mr Adamu Boateng, a state attorney however opposed to the bail application pointing out to the court that accused was foreign national who has no fixed place of abode and may leave the country anytime.

The hearing was greeted with the shedding of tears by Haddad’s wife soon after the matter was adjourned.

Haddad’s wife could not hide her tears and wept uncontrollably in the court again.

On December 5, last year a District Court in Accra remanded Haddad into Police custody on a charge of rape.

The state has however filed an affidavit in opposition to the bail application.

The facts as narrated by the Prosecution at the district Court was that the victim is a 19 year old Togolese who was engaged as a domestic house help in the house of Haddad.

Haddad is a Lebanese resident at Airport Hills, Accra.

Prosecution said in the month of November, last year, the alleged victim was employed by the accused as a house help and she was living at the boys quarter of the house with another house help.

The prosecution said ever since the alleged victim moved to the house the accused had persistently harassed her and insisted on having sexual intercourse with her anytime other occupants of the house including Haddad’s wife were out of the premises.

Prosecution said on November 30, that same year, in the afternoon Haddad lured the victim into one of the rooms upstairs of the house and had sex with her whilst alone with the alleged victim.

Prosecution said the victim reported the incident to a co-worker in the house but both kept the incident to themselves for the fear of losing their jobs.

Again on December 2, last year, between 4:00pm and 5:00pm when Haddad’s wife and kids were out, Haddad requested for coffee from the alleged victim.

She proceeded to the kitchen to prepare the coffee when Haddad then approached her and demanded sex from her.

Prosecution said the victim resisted and this infuriated Haddad who slapped her on the face and held her neck and dragged her into the master bedroom.

According to prosecution Haddad stripped her naked and had sex with her on the bed.

Prosecution said after the act the accused warned her not inform anyone and then took his bath and left the house.

Prosecution said victim for the second time reported her ordeal to a co-worker who in turn passed the information to a Police officer who was on duty nearby.

The matter was then reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Airport upon which Haddad was arrested.

Prosecution said the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek treatment while DNA test was to be conducted to confirm or otherwise the allegation of rape.

Haddad has however denied the offence, the prosecution said.

Source: GNA