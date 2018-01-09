Government efforts at protecting environment is highest achievement

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) says the highest achievement of the Akufo-Addo led government within the past one year, is its resolve to sustain the campaign to save Ghana’s water bodies and forest lands.

“The government’s efforts and public education in protecting and saving our farmlands and water bodies is very encouraging and commendable”, the Council noted.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA on Tuesday in Accra, the Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, also mentioned the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu as the best Minister for the year 2017.

He said Mr Amewu, together with the Ministerial committee against illegal mining, did so well to stop most of the illegal activities that were destroying the environment.

“We need to sustain the campaign because the people in there are not small boys, Rev Opuni-Frimpong admonished, noting that, “But we agree we must do mining, and we must do it responsibly and sustainably”.

In assessing the performance of the government for its one year stewardship, Rev Opuni-Frimpong noted that the government’s commitment towards bettering the lots of the people over the one year period was very commendable.

He said there is the need to sustain such commitments, especially in the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, with traditional leaders, political leaders and the security personnel, all combing efforts to address the menace.

“We all must pay serious attention to the campaign in supporting the government to protect our water bodies and our land. We should know that we are all stewards of God’s creation”, Rev Opuni-Frimpong said.

He indicated that though the past administration made significant efforts in improving the energy sector, under the current administration, the country had seen much improvement in the energy situation and people were having regular power to do their businesses, especially, the small scale businesses.

On the lowest score of the government, Rev Opuni-Frimpong said the way it managed the issue of its vigilante group was not too good.

“They are the Party in government and so they are supposed to put their house in order, manage their own internal matters well, and set good example.

“We demand high level of integrity and discipline from them because Ghanaians have voted them into office and put their confidence in them”, he said.

He however urged the government and its appointees to sincerely protect the national purse and shun away from any corrupt practices.

“The language of the President to the effect that he will protect the national purse and not steal the people’s money must be the same talk of his ministers and appointees.

“That must be the philosophy and a passion for all state functionaries, and government appointees and they must be true to the fact that the little we have as a people is well protected and managed”, Rev Opuni-Frimpong advised.

Source: GNA