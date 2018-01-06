Ghana Navy donates to Teshie Children’s Home

The Ghana Navy on Friday made a donation to the Teshie Orphanage Home in Accra.

The items are, four bags of rice, two bags of maize, two gallons of cooking oil, three cartons of ideal milk and three cartons of milo, two boxes of key soap, two boxes of geisha soap and six bales of used clothing.

Also among the items were a bale of used shoes, four cartons of bel-aqua mineral water, five boxes of u-fresh drinks, tin tomatoes, biscuits and some candies.

The Navy Officers also socialised with the children and familiarize themselves with the activities of the home to ascertain at first hand, how the children were catered for.

This visit was to encourage the Navy to do more in terms of support and to encourage others to emulate their example.

Presenting the items, Commodore Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief Naval Officer said the donation was to show love to the inmates during the festive season.

He said Christmas and New Year were the season of love and giving and it was important that staff of the Naval Headquarters remembers to share the joy with the destitute and the less privilege in society, who were in need.

Commodore Yakubu said: “the decision to choose the Teshie Children’s Home was because it is located in our community, so we felt that Charity begins at home, and that was why we decided to come and spend time with the kids and donate our widows’ mite to them.”

“We do a lot of other humanitarian activities, we are working with Doctors in the Gap, a non-profit organization to deliver medical care to the Dwarf Islands and places that do not have medical aid.

He said there was a Hospital Ship at the Naval Base in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region from Italy, which was delivering free medical services to the needy.

Commodore Yakubu urged individuals, benevolent organizations and all to help the children’s homes in the country.

Mr Obed T. Mensah, a Manager at the Home said it was a pleasure to have the Ghana Navy coming to donate to the children.

He said: “for the Navy to have the Teshie children Home in mind at a time like this is most welcomed, we thank them and appreciate the kind gesture.”

The Home needs more accommodation to cater for the many more unfortunate children still living on the street of Teshie, he said.

The Teshie Children’s Home currently have 28 inmates with their ages ranging from three to 24.

Source: GNA