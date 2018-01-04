Man arrested for carrying drugs and ammunitions

A trader who was arrested at the Aviance Cargo Village with eight small plastic containers stuffed with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Abu Mohammed was also found in possession of 200 rounds of 9mm ammunitions.



Charged with possessing of ammunition and narcotic drugs without lawful authority, Mohammed pleaded not guilty.



Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the presiding judge remanded Mohammed into Police custody to reappear on January 16.



Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Mr Kweku Bempah said the complainants Lance Corporals Godfred Kyeremeh and Agbavitor were policemen with the National Patrol Department at the Ghana Police headquarters, Accra while the accused resides at Ablekuma, in Accra.



Supt. Bempah said On December 28, last year, at about 7:00pm the two Policemen were on patrol duties around Aviance cargo village, near the Kotoka international Airport when they spotted Mohammed coming out of the yard with a black pack behind him.



Prosecution said Mohammed was ordered by the two Policemen to stop and he obliged. When Mohammed was searched, they found four packets with each containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunitions and eight small plastic containers stuffed with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



According to prosecution, during interrogation, Mohammed said the items were given to him by one Mumuni and he (Mohammed) did not know the contents.



Prosecution said Mohammed said he did not know Mumuni’s place of abode hence could not lead the Police to Mumuni’s house.

Source: GNA