Castle Gate Estate MD trial to start on January 25

An Accra Circuit Court has fixed January 25, to kick start the trial of Redeemer Worwu, Managing Director of Castle Gate Estate Ghana Limited, who allegedly defrauded an Army Officer of GH¢10,800.00 as part payment for a semi-detached house.



Worwu charged with defrauding by false pretences pleaded not guilty, and the court presided over by Ms Ruby N. A. Aryeetey admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢10,800.00 with two sureties.



When the matter was called Thursday, the complainant recounted to the court he was not convinced of a search conducted on a parcel of land allegedly offered to him by Worwu.



The trial judge therefore adjourned the matter to January 25 for trial to start.



Earlier, Prosecuting Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the complainant was Captain Delali Ama Adih, a Military Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Chief Inspector Bandoh said Worwu has an office at Adenta, Accra.



In November 2012, Prosecution said Captain Adih saw an advert on Television which purported that accused person’s company was selling two to three bedroom detached houses on installment basis at Ashiyie.



Prosecution said Captain Adih therefore entered into agreement with the company to buy a two bedroom detached house at the cost of GH¢108,000.00.



According to the prosecution, the complainant was to pay GH¢600.00 over a period of 15 years for the house.



Complainant however has to pay up to 18 months before the house would be allocated to her and as at May 2014, the complainant had paid the sum of GH¢10, 800.00 and therefore qualified for the allocation of the house, the Prosecutor said.



Prosecution said six months after paying that said amount, Worwu started giving excuses. Persistent follow-ups from the complainant yielded nothing.

Source: GNA