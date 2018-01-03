Mampong Municipal Assembly moves to recycle waste

The Mampong Municipal Assembly has taken steps to recycle and reduce waste in the area through the construction of a ‘waste-to-energy’ plant.

The project is a partnership arrangement between the assembly and a foreign company, Renergen Limited.

Mr. Thomas Appiah-Kubi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who broke the news said land had already been acquired and that construction works would soon start.

Addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly at Mampong, he indicated that on completion, it would help to deal with the tons of waste generated not only in the municipality but other nearby assemblies including Sekyere East and Ejura-Sekyedumase.

He also spoke of the construction of household toilets to end the practice, where people were forced to defecate in the open.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi said they were determined to go the extra mile to ensure marked improvement in environmental sanitation.

He announced that a carrot factory was going to be established in the municipality under the one district one factory programme and said detailed proposals had been submitted to the Programme’s National Coordinator.

An Implementation Committee to oversee its successful completion had been put in place, he added.

He used the occasion to remind the people about the need to voluntarily pay their rates and levies to strengthen the assembly’s financial health and capacity to bring development to the communities.

Out of the projected internally generated revenue of GHȼ8,703,233.76 for year 2017, it had collected GHȼ5,632,612.67 as of the end of October.

The figure represented 64.7 per cent of the revenue collection target set by the assembly and the MCE said they needed to up their game.

Source: GNA