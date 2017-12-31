NDC activist declares for presidential slot

Mr Nurideen Iddrisu, an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his intention to contest the presidential candidature of the party when nominations are opened.

Mr Iddrisu, who is a native of Wa, has held some consultations with elders and regional executives of the party to inform them of his intention to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

He has also visited all the constituencies in the Upper West Region and interacted with the executives, urging them to unite the ranks of the party and position it to win back power in the 2020 elections.

The NDC Activist announced his intention at a press soiree organized for journalists in Wa on Friday and pleaded with members of the party to forgive one another and to unite as one great family

Mr Iddrisu is also in the region to support in the reorganisation efforts of the NDC and urged members of the party to co-operate with the various executives to accomplish the task of healing and uniting the NDC for victory.

The activist is a banker, a businessman and politician who in 2010 contested the Deputy National Organiser position of the party.

His vision is to see a nation in which all citizens would be empowered through education, good health and jobs while his mission is to lead a planned and sustained investment in people and infrastructure for rapid creation of a sustainable economic development and empowered citizens.

Source: GNA