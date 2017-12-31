Hundreds abandon church services for 31st December Revolution event

Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and sympathizers Sunday ignored church services in commemoration of the 31st December Revolution day in Ho.

Many churches remained closed, with a few opened ones still empty as at 0800 hrs.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that some churches declared “one service”, rescheduled to start after 1000 hrs.

Sympathizers and party faithful, young and the very old, poured onto the streets of Ho as early as 0500 hrs for a health walk heralding the short celebration.

The about two-hour walk caused vehicle traffic in the regional capital, virtually painted in the colours of the NDC.

Intermittently, supporters were seen struggling for party ‘T’ shirts and other paraphernalia.

Nfodjo Park, the venue for a short durbar in commemoration of the day, was jam-packed with some perching on tree tops and roof tops.

The event attracted founding members of the party, national and regional executives, members of Parliament and former ministers of state.

It is being held under the theme: “Uniting around the principles of probity, accountability and social justice.”

Source: GNA