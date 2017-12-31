Agona East Assembly increases revenue mobilization for 2017 – DCE

The 2017 estimated budget for Internal Generation Fund(IGF) was GH¢291,563.06 as at 31st October,2017, the total revenue collected was GH¢212,855,39 which was 73 percent of the expected revenue targeted.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Assembly, announced this at the end of the year meeting held at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.

The Executive Committee of the assembly recommended that the management of the Assembly should strengthening the Revenue Unit, Works Department and Town and Country Department of the assembly in order to boost the revenue generation.

The DCE said the Committee also approved that fee fixing resolution be gazette to maximize it objective, demand notice should be served on revenue defaulters at the beginning of the year 2018 to give rate players ample time to settle their rates.

Mr Armah-Frempong said the Committee recommended that as part of it medium term development strategy of the Agona East District, tourist sites are supposed to be developed to improve revenue generation.

He said the Committee also approved that viable tourist sites in the district be identified and developed as a matter of urgency and the assembly should ensure that sister-City projects to enhance tourism in the district.

The DCE said the Executive Committee recommended that as part of the effort of the government to deepen free education there is the need for head teachers to refund 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) registration Fees collected since government has absorbed them.

Mr Armah-Frempong said in order to ensure efficient contract management and supervision of GETFUND and CEDECOM projects the Committee approved that the assembly should get involved to ensure value for money.

Source: GNA