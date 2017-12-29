Gender Ministry supports trafficked children shelters

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social protection, has presented GH¢27,800.00 to three private and one state owned shelters in the Greater Accra and Central regions.

The donation is part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure maximum protection, care and proper rehabilitation of 125 children rescued from trafficking in the country.

Madam Djaba, presenting the cheques, expressed appreciation to the supervisors of the shelters for their readiness to accept and give quality care to the vulnerable children.

She said she was particularly impressed to see the children in good health, in high spirit and going through literacy classes, engaged in recreation activities and enjoying their childhood, which they lost while in exploitative labour before they were rescued.

Madam Djaba used the opportunity to wish all children in Ghana a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and said: “Other shelters giving care to children in the country will also receive support in due time.”

The Government has demonstrated improved anti-human trafficking law enforcement efforts by prohibiting all forms of trafficking through its 2005 Human Trafficking Act, Act 694, which prescribes a minimum penalty of five years imprisonment for all forms of trafficking.

Approximately about 61 per cent of all trafficked cases reported in Ghana are labor-related, while 39 per cent were sexual exploitation.

“The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is, therefore, working closely with the Ghana Immigration Service to continue to patrol the borders and ports to expose crimes related to human trafficking and irregular migration of our young women to the outside world.

“The Ministry is also working with the Attorney General’s Department and the Judiciary to prosecute perpetrators of trafficking,” Madam Djaba said.

Source: GNA