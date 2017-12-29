Central Regional Minister urges journalists to focus on region’s development

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan has appealed to journalists in the Region to focus their reportage on championing the progress and development of the Region and its people.

According to him, journalists remained key partners in development and had a strong role and responsibility towards societal growth.

This, he indicated could be achieved only by focusing on doing stories that highlighted the impact and implications of government policies and programmes on the people.

Speaking at a Media soiree organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Minister said it required concerted efforts to curb poverty which had become a vicious scourge among the people of the Region.

He said it was very important for newsmen to generate discussion on poverty, education, health and other issues that impeded the Region’s progress and draw Government’s attention towards the issues.

“Let us join hands together, let us work together with one common objective even though we might have different hearts, for the sake of our region lets work to improve on the standard of living of our people,” he added.

The Minister continued to express worry about the falling standard of education particularly at the basic school level and called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure better academic performance in public schools.

Mr Duncan mentioned that as part of the measures to tackle the situation, his outfit would meet with Heads of all Junior High Schools, circuit supervisors as well as the leadership of the various Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA), to discuss basic education challenges in the Region.

Taking stock of the successes and challenges in 2017 and the programmes for the new year, Mr Duncan described 2017 as challenging but successful year for the him and the NPP government.

He expressed the hope that the various government flagship programmes rolled out in 2017 would see progress in 2018 to propel the desired socio-economic development.

The Central Region has been tagged as the fourth poorest region with successive regional ministers over the years expressing dissatisfaction about the status of the Region.

Despite several efforts and initiatives that have been taken including the establishment of the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM), the Region is bedevilled with mass unemployment, illiteracy and poverty rates.

Mr Duncan, the sixth Regional Minister since 2012 pledged to work closely with the media and other relevant stakeholders to draw strategic programmes to harness the rich human and natural resources to improve its economic and social status.

The Regional Minister commended the media practitioners for their contribution towards the development of the Region and said there was the need for them to do more in the coming year.

Source: GNA