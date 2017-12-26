Dzadey wins Palmer-Buckle Charity Golf

Barry Dzadey returned a net score of 72 to win the Archbishop Palmer-Buckle inaugural Charity Classic Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday.

Frank Adu took the second position with 74 net, Kweku Okyere placed third with 75 net while Kofi Dickson came fourth with 77 net.

In the ladies segment, Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong came first with 72 net, Mercy Werner took the second position with 74 net, while Aku Yabah came third with 83 net.

In the Group ‘B’ encounter, Francis Ando emerged champion with 69 net while Yaw Bannarfo placed second with 70 net, beating Haggen Miller on count-back.

The ladies event saw Antoinette Ollenu lifting the trophy with 73 net, Vastie Tay came second with 81 net while Peace Akwei placed third with 82 net.

The one-day 18-Hole event, organized by Catholics in Banking, was sponsored by SPS, a solar manufacturing company, AEG Limited, CAL Bank and the African Regent Hotel.

The competition, which attracted about 200 golfers, was aimed at raising funds to rehabilitate the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, the Chief Justice, said golf is a game of leisure which accounted for several health benefits.

She urged the Achimota Golf Club to ensure that the youth were trained in the game so that they can replace them in their old age.

Mrs Akuffo commended the Club for supporting the refurbishment of the Holy Spirit Restoration project.

She called on individuals and corporate organizations as well as Non-Governmental Organizations to support the Catholic Church to execute their social responsibility initiatives.

The Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Bishop of Accra, who will be celebrating his 25th anniversary as Archbishop of Accra in January, presented the trophies to the winners.

