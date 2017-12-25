Wassa East Assembly generates more revenue in 2017

The Wassa East District Assembly mobilised GH¢504,375.53 of Internally Generated Fund(IGF) representing 84.77 per cent of the budgeted figure of GH¢596,110.00 for the fiscal year.



The amount is 13 per cent more than the GH¢385, 638.49 generated in the 2016 fiscal year.



Total budgeted revenue in-flow of the Assembly as at October 2017 stood at GH¢7, 823,955.92 with total actual revenue as GH¢2, 888,377.28.



Total budgeted expenditure was GH¢2, 081,114.38 and total actual expenditure came to GH¢812, 108.09.



Mr Wilson Arthur, District Chief Executive (DCE), told the Assembly in his sessional address and executive committee report at the third ordinary meeting of the second session of the Wassa East District Assembly at Daboase in the Western Region.



He noted that the performance of the area councils under his jurisdiction had improved with a revenue generation of GH¢266, 674.13 and commended central government for the two-time release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) in 2017.



The DCE said the construction of a market complex which is at a lintel level is 40 per cent complete with GH¢245, 132.33 payment so far made.



“The construction of a CHPS compound at Ebukrom is finishing and external works on-going, is 80 per cent complete with GH¢78, 301.13 payment made and GH¢121, 186, 29 payment outstanding.”



He said GH¢58, 4447.47 payment had been made for the construction of an Out Patient Department at Sekyere Krobo health facility, which is 80 per cent finished.



According to him, 92 per cent being 18 out of 25 construction and drilling of boreholes had been executed by the Assembly that GH¢28, 529.73 payment had been made for the construction of two open markets.



Mr Arthur said the Assembly had also embarked on the construction of a two bedroom Semi-detached Nurses Quarters at Akyempim and the Assembly would undertake quality fora on budgetary allocation in 2018 to spearhead the growth of all other sectors of the District Assembly.



Touching on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr.Arthur said the Assembly collected a total amount of GH¢25, 939.00 as claim payments amounting to GH¢679, 546.99 in the first and second quarters of 2017.



On education, he said the Daboase Senior High School recorded an enrolment figure of 799 students under the Free Senior High School policy, a figure which was 20 per cent higher than the regular intakes and lauded the MP for donating items to augment facilities in the school, hinting that more caterers would be employed to man 22 feeding schools as part of the expansion programme.



Source: GNA