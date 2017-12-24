Private security company Westec employee remanded for robbery

Francis Avagah aka Jack, a Westec security guard has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for robbing a lady of a her mobile phone and cash of GH¢2,300 at Mempeasem, Accra.



Avagah and his accomplice whose name was given as Prince were said to also have robbed an electrical apprentice, Amponsah Benjamin of his Itel phone at Adjiringanor in Accra.



Avagah was reported to have carried out his nefarious act after he had pulled out a gun on the victims.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told that the court that the complainants are Aguuta Rita and the electrical apprentice both residing at Mempeasem and Adjiringanor respectively. Accused is also a resident of Adjiriganor.



Chief Inspector Adu said on December 16, this year, at about 9:30 pm the complainants were walking from American House towards Mempeasem.



On reaching a section of the road near Bridgina Hotel, prosecution said Avagah suddenly attacked them with a gun and robbed them of a lady’s purse containing GH¢2,300 and Itel Phone valued at GH¢250.



Prosecution said Avagah tried to collect another Itel phone from the second complainant but it got damaged as a result of a struggle.



According to prosecution a witness in the case raised an alarm and identified the accused person as a security guard with Westec Security Company.



Prosecution said accused however took to his heels. A report was made to the Police and Westec Security company was duly informed.



Avagah was duly picked by the police and he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.



Prosecution said the accused had failed to lead the Police to arrest his alleged accomplice.

The case has been adjourned to January 3, 2017.

Source: GNA