Israel unhappy with Ghana’s UN vote over Jerusalem

The Embassy of the State of Israel in Ghana, Friday said, it “regrets the mistaken vote of Ghana against the State of Israel” during the Special United Nation’s (UN) General Assembly sitting on Thursday, 21 December.

The world body’s Assembly voted to adopt a resolution regarding Israel’s capital Jerusalem.

“We hope such mistake will not be repeated by Ghana in subsequent motions,” a statement issued by the Embassy’s Press Coordinator, on behalf of the Ambassador, Ami Mehl, stated.

“As stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel completely rejects this resolution. Jerusalem was, is and will always remain the eternal capital of Israel.”

The statement, therefore, said the vote against the United States (US) by the United Nation’s General Assembly was a farce.

“The UN cannot dictate to Israel or any other country which of its cities it has to recognise as a capital,” it said.

“In the same regard, the UN cannot dictate to the US or any other country whether or not to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and where to site their embassies in Israel.

“This voting by the UN General Assembly is meaningless from the view point of International Law.

It is, therefore, evident that, the Palestinians are using all forms of diplomatic efforts in international organizations to fight against Israel instead of engaging in direct negotiations with Israel for the sake of peace.”

US President Donald Trump on December 6, announced the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and directed the State Department to start making arrangements to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Officials reportedly say the process would take at least three years.

Ghana was among the 128 countries, which voted to condemn Mr Trump’s announcement.

However, nine countries voted in favour, while 35 abstained from the voting.

Source:GNA