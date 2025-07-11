ISSER reports 92% completion rate for Agenda 111 health project

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has revealed that 92 per cent of the government’s Agenda 111 health project has been completed.

The disclosure was made during the launch of the 2024 Ghana Social Development Outlook report, which assessed the effectiveness of policy interventions in the health sector between 2022 and 2024.

The report also evaluated other areas of Ghana’s social development, including education, energy, housing, and governance.

Professor Adobea Owusu, a researcher at ISSER’s Social Division and author of the health section of the report, stated that her findings indicated significant progress, with the Agenda 111 project nearing completion.

She noted that Ghana faced major healthcare challenges at the local level, particularly in rural areas, where residents must travel long distances to access medical services.

Prof. Owusu emphasised the need for higher-level healthcare facilities in rural communities to ensure residents received timely care without having to travel to urban hospitals.

She added that the Agenda 111 project would play a crucial role in decentralising healthcare delivery and training more healthcare professionals.

The professor highlighted mental healthcare as a particular challenge, citing the limited number of mental health hospitals for patient treatment and professional training.

“We need decentralised mental healthcare services. For instance, a nursing student from Jakpa Nursing Training School must travel all the way to Accra for practical training. Similarly, a student from Kwanza has to visit specialists in urban centres because services are centralised,” she said.

She urged the government to ensure the project’s completion, regardless of political considerations, and stressed its employment potential projected to create 68,000 healthcare jobs once operational.

Prof. Owusu also advised against the proposed shift to constructing two CHPS compounds per district, arguing that completing Agenda 111 would have a more substantial impact on healthcare accessibility.

Source: GNA