Government’s intervention halts planned strike over Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawan road   

The Ghana Road Transport Union (GRTU) and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have suspended their planned protest over the poor Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam road.

The suspension follows a government pledge to release GH¢4 billion by the end of July 2025 to settle part of the GH¢13 billion road sector debt, along with assurances to asphalt a three-kilometre stretch of the road within six weeks.

Speaking exclusively to the Ghana News Agency, Mr William Osei, Chairman of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, welcomed the announcement and urged continued, pragmatic efforts to fix deteriorating roads nationwide.

Doing so, he said, would be a critical investment in national infrastructure—improving safety, accessibility, and economic productivity, while reducing accidents and vehicle maintenance costs.

Mr Osei made the remarks after an engagement with the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, the contractor for the 33.4km Ofankor-Nsawam road project, held in Accra on Tuesday, July 8.

He noted that the deteriorating condition of the Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam stretch continued to impose high costs on drivers, extend travel time, cause discomfort to passengers, and contributed to road accidents.

“The government must not wait for demonstration before it takes action on Ghanaian roads,” he said, stressing the growing frustration among drivers who ply the route daily.

Mr Abdulai Mahama, Project Manager at Maripoma Enterprise Limited, said the six-week asphalting works would focus on the “most stressed” areas, including Pobiman, Kuntunse, Samsam, and Atala.

“Last week, we started with maintenance works and then we have almost finished that section. We’re going to improve the various layers and finish the black top in that section. It means that there will be an asphalt on that section if we don’t have any rain, that will undermine the works there,” he said.

Mr. Mahama urged the government to resolve bottlenecks such as compensation payments and right-of-way issues, while advising drivers to observe speed limits.

“If we want our project to be completed on time and are working hard to make it happen, doubting the payment to the contractor for affected persons will create problems.

“We need to trust the institutions mandated by law to value properties in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama also cautioned motorist to adherence to speed limits in construction zones on that road corridor.

“We are in a construction zone with a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour, but some drivers are doing over 80 kilometres per hour.

“So, if you are doing 80 in an area where there is supposed to be a gravel material, it means you are going to increase the dust from those areas,” he noted.

Source: GNA