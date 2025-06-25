OSP arrests former top GRA officials over corruption related to SML contract

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested former top officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The officials arrested are the former Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Isaac Crentsil, ex-Commissioner of Customs and Christian Tetteh Sottie, former Technical Advisor, the OSP has announced on its Facebook page.

Two of the former state officials, Crentsil and Sottie now work for SML. Crentsil is now the General Manager and Sottie is the MD/CEO.

The OSP says the arrests are linked to ongoing investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts between the GRA and SML for revenue assurance services.

“The probe also seeks to verify SML’s claims that its services have been saving the nation significant revenues,” it said.

According to the OSP, the three men were detained Tuesday night, June 24, 2025, after failing to meet bail conditions.