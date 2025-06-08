The ILO’s normative mandate is more relevant than ever – ILO Director-General

Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), reiterated the organization’s strategic role in a changing world of work.

Speaking at the opening of the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva Switzerland, Mr Houngbo reaffirmed the “strategic importance of the ILO’s mandate” in a world of work undergoing profound transformation.

“The ILO’s normative mandate is more relevant than ever,” Mr Houngbo said.

“This includes not only the development, implementation and supervision of international labour standards, but also the urgent need to ensure a level playing field in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing global economy.”

The Director-General also stressed the Organization’s role in advancing social justice through integrated policies.

“We can and must act with determination and consistency to promote social justice through a better balance between economic, social and environmental dimensions.”

Mr Houngbo acknowledged that multilateral institutions like the ILO were facing a period of profound change; while recognizing the uncertainty surrounding the future of multilateralism, he cautioned against nostalgia for an idealized past.

“We must instead remain firmly focused on the ILO’s unique purpose as set out in its Constitution, and the lasting contributions it has made globally,” he said.

“As an institution, we must have the courage, humility, ability to listen and adapt, and the foresight to look resolutely to the future. This context calls for reform – reform for greater effectiveness, but also for greater efficiency.”

Mr Houngbo also highlighted that slower global growth and rising trade tensions are putting pressure on job creation.

He noted that “employment is not a passive result of economic growth – it must be an active part of it,” calling for stronger links between job creation, workers’ protection, and inclusive, democratic development.

The ILO annual conference brings together workers, employers, and government delegates from the ILO’s 187 Member States to address a wide range of issues that have a long-term impact on the world of work.

The second Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum will be held on Thursday, 12 June 2025, bringing together Coalition partners and accredited ILO tripartite delegations attending the Conference.

The first day of the Conference saw Edgar Moyo, Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare of Zimbabwe, elected President of the Conference.

The Conference also elected as Vice-Presidents Juan Castillo, Minister of Labour, and Social Security of Uruguay (Governments), Hamidou Diop (Employers) from Senegal, and Hédia Arfaoui (Workers) from Tunisia.

The 113th International Labour Conference, held in Geneva, runs until the 13th of June.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Ghana’s Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, in his remarks, reaffirmed Ghana’s continued commitment to the ideals and values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Source: GNA