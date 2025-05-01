Paramount Chief urges COCOBOD to invest much into tackling illegal mining Odeefour Ogyamansan Boahen Korkor II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area on Wednesday called on the Ghana Cocoa Board to invest more into the nationwide fight against illegal mining threatening the cocoa sector.

He said cocoa sector contributed significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic product (GDP) and the nation’s foreign exchange earnings, worrying that the growing illegal mining activities in the country threatened cocoa production and the prospects in the sector.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan II made the call when Dr Ransford Abbey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the COCOBOD called on him in Sunyani.

Being accompanied by some key staff of the COCOBOD, Dr Abbey is embarking on a familiarization tour to some cocoa growing cocoa communities in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Korkor II underscored the need for the COCOBOD to prioritise and enhance the cocoa value chain, and added value to cocoa products, asking the CEO to do more to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of cocoa farmers as well.

He also stressed the need for the government to tackle the declining price of cocoa and urged the CEO to increase the scholarship package of the Board for more cocoa farmers to benefit.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Korkor II acknowledged Dr Abbey’s commitment towards national development, and appreciated his notable contributions, especially towards the growth and development of sports.

He also commended the CEO for his financial support towards “the people’s project”, an initiative of Mr Ransford Antwi, the CEO of the Suncity Group of Companies aimed at improving sports development in the Bono Region.

Dr Abbey explained his tour was to enable him and his entourage to get themselves abreast with the challenges facing the cocoa sector and expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief for the warm reception.

He said effective collaboration was required to tackle financial challenges that had plagued the nation’s cocoa sector and lauded the Paramount Chief’s commitment towards enhancing the cocoa sector by planting some cocoa trees around his private residence.

Dr Abbey also congratulated the Omanhene for his enstoolment as the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Source: GNA