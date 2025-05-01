Kwabena Adu-Boahen faces 10 charges in court including stealing and money laundering

The former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng and two others have been charged in court.

The two others are, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited.

The four are facing 10 counts of stealing, including defrauding by false pretences, conspiracy to steal and wilfully causing financial loss to the state, in a suit filed at a High Court April 30, 2025.

In March, Adu-Boahene and the wife were arrested and detained for allegedly diverting state funds.

Below are the full details of the charges.