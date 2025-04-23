Dr George Smith-Graham returns Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr George Smith-Graham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The appointment of Dr Smith-Graham, who was the first CEO of the Commission from 2009 to 2017, took effect on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

He takes over from Mr Benjamin Arthur, a renowned labour relations expert, who had served as CEO of the Commission from January 2022.

Madam Emelia Ennin Abbey, Head of Public Affairs, FWSC, confirmed the appointment to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

She said the FSWC would provide further details on the changes at the Commission in the coming days when Dr Smith-Graham officially assumed office.

As the first CEO of the FWSC, he was instrumental in the implementation of the Government’s pay and compensation policy – the Single Spine Salary Structure – in fulfilment of the FWSC Act, 2007 (Act 737).

Dr Smith-Graham has over three decades of experience in compensation management, public service reforms, and strategic leadership.

He resigned as CEO of the Commission in February 2017.

He is expected to play a leading role in future pay and compensation management policies as the Government intends to transform the FWSC into an Independent Emoluments Commission.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Act, 2007 (Act 737) established the FWSC.

The Commission, operating under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, is mandated to ensure a fair, transparent, and systematic implementation of Ghana’s public service pay policy.

It also advises the government on matters related to salaries, wages, grading, and classification.

Source: GNA