Dr. Kwetey advocates for local government reforms under Mahama’s administration 

Dr. Emmanuel Kwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), has urged President Mahama’s new administration to focus on reinforcing Ghana’s democracy and reforming the local government system.

He explained that the unique combination of multi-party and non-party-based democracy had been in place for nearly 33 years, raising questions about the effectiveness of the local government system.

Speaking at the 76th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC), Dr. Akwetey charged the new administration to reform the local government system to deliver the development goals to all categories of persons.

The ANYSC is being organized by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, University of Ghana, Legon.

The programme is on theme: “Attaining the 5-Ps of sustainable development for a resilient Ghana: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership.”

The conference which runs from January 14- 16, 2025 is being attended by people from academia, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to create a platform for discussions on sustainable development.

Dr. Akwetey also emphasized the NDC’s commitment to strengthening the non-partisan election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

In her remarks, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, noted that the conference theme aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, offering a collective framework for peace and prosperity.

She stressed that the Five Ps of sustainable development—People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership—serve as a foundation for collective progress, guiding the path towards an equitable and sustainable future for all Ghanaians.

Prof. Amfo noted that technological resilience is key to sustainable development, making the conference’s theme highly relevant as Ghana redefined its strategy for sustainable growth through the current government’s four priority areas.

She concluded that the conference’s outcomes would shape government strategies to accelerate sustainable development, creating a resilient country.

Prof. Amfo further emphasized the importance of investing in strategies to transform lives through scholarships, innovation, and results-oriented discoveries, fostering a national conversation on sustainable development and contributing positively to global progress.

She said the University of Ghana, was poised to distinguish itself as a beacon of excellence in higher education globally.

“Our reputation is testament to our commitment to knowledge creation and mentoring young minds to become 21st century philosophers, with a mindset to tackle global challenges” she added.

She noted the University was set to make greater impact with the launch and operationalization of its new strategic plan, with priority areas covering transformative student experience, impactful research, commitment to faculty and staff, engagement and partnerships, and sustainable resource organization and stewardship.

