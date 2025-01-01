Former Moderator of the EP Church Ghana is dead

The Very Reverend Japhet Yao Ledo, a former Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana is dead.

Samuel Koku Ledo, son of the Moderator, who confirmed the demise of his father told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he died on Monday, December 30, at a private health facility in Ho, after a short illness at the age of 84 years.

He disclosed that burial arrangements would be announced in due course after family agreements.

Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, told the GNA the demise of the Very Reverend Ledo was a huge loss to the Church, Volta region, Ghana, and the ecumenical ministry.

He described the late Moderator as a reservoir of knowledge and a great asset to the Church adding “his death is a big blow not only to the family but the entire EPCG.”

He on behalf of the Church extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

The late Moderator hailed from Klefe in the Ho Municipality and served the Church from January 1993 to January 2001 as its Moderator.

He completed the Jasikan training College in 1966 having taught for some time, entered the Trinity College, now Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra in 1972 and trained as a Pastor.

The late Moderator was ordained as a Minister of the Church on August 8, 1976 and served the Church at various stations before proceeding to Princeton University in the United States for his Master’s degree.

On his return, he taught at the Church’s Seminary at Peki before being elected as the tenth Moderator of the Church, after his retirement, he served the Church in various capacities including Chairman of the EPCG University Fundraising Committee.

In 2015, the Very Rev. Ledo alongside others was honoured by the Volta Heroes Foundation, an NGO at its third awards ceremony for championing the establishment of the E. P. University in Ho.

He was described as an inspiration for others to emulate.

The Very Rev. Ledo left behind his wife Mrs. Esther Ledo, two sons and a daughter.

Source: GNA