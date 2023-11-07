Aggrieved employees of Adamus Resources Limited give ultimatum to Management to pay benefits, others

Some aggrieved employees of Adamus Resources Limited (ARL), a mining firm, have given a December 03, ultimatum to Management of the Company to pay outstanding workers’ benefits to avoid disruptions of operations.

Members of the group – Concerned Employees of ARL-in a letter to Management of the Company and copied to the Speaker of Parliament, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the Chief Labour Officer, the National Labour Commission, the Ghana Mineworkers Union and the Minerals Commission, and the Ministry of Labour, said they would advise themselves should Management shrug them off.

According to the letter, the decision had become necessary after Management had met them over the payment of the benefits and other concerns yet had allegedly refused to fulfill its promise to address them.

It asked the Management to pay workers’ 2022 end of year bonus in full and restore their end of contract benefits.

It also called for the employees’ Provident Fund and Tier II contributions to be sent to their fund managers with interest and cautioned the Company’s CEO against threatening employees anytime they called for the right things to be done.

The group also lamented about the alleged refusal of the Management to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers against Minirals Commission’s regulations.

It said the Company’s clinic on site also lacked essential drugs and must be addressed.

“Occupational hazards and safety issues are addressed with slogans and treated with a pinch of salt. This has to change immediately.

“Management should be seen to be law abiding and respecting the laws of Ghana and the rights of the employees..,” the group added.

Some members, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, claimed they were also yet to receive their October salaries and threatened an industrial action after December 03, 2023, if the concerns were not addressed.

Mr Alex Obu-Simpson, the Group Human Resource and Administration Manager, told the Ghana News Agency that Management was aware about the issue, but it did not know any group called “Concerned Employees” and that it was working with two unions in the Company.

Source: GNA