EC Chairperson to brief Parliament on Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has been scheduled to brief Parliament’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday, November 8, behind closed doors.

Presenting the Business Statement of the Housing for the week ending, Friday, November 10, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, said pursuant to Order 44 of the Standing Orders, the Business Committee had scheduled the EC Chairperson for briefing as scheduled.

The briefing would centre on matters arising from the exercise and the way forward, among other things.

It would be recalled that Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, on Tuesday, October 31, urged the House to demand accountability from the EC over the registration exercise.

He said the decision by the Commission to restrict the recent Limited Voter Registration solely to its district offices had brought unique challenges to Members of Parliament.

That was roundly condemned for its potential to deprive the vast majority of first-time voters the opportunity to have their names captured in the electoral register.

Source: GNA