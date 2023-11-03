Trader in court for allegedly stealing GH¢80,000

A 57-year-old trader has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly misappropriating GH¢80,000 belonging to a businesswoman.

Eric Annan is reported to have persuaded the complainant that the wood product business was profitable, and as a result, the complainant took out a GH¢80,000 loan and gave it to the accused.

Annan, who led the complainant’s son to pay for a quantity of wood, then returned and collected the wood without his (complainant son’s) knowledge and went into hiding.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing,

The court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah admitted Annan to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

The prosecution was ordered to file their disclosures and the matter was adjourned to November 22, 2023.

Inspector Chief Inspector Clemence Takyi said the complainant, Mavis Asante is a businesswoman residing at Weija, Accra.

Annan resides at Odorkor Official Town.

The prosecution said the complainant has a provision shop at Odorkor and Annan was her customer.

The two later became friends.

The prosecutor told the court that during one of his visits to the complainant, Annan suggested she augment her provision selling with the wood business, claiming it was profitable.

According to the prosecution, Annan further explained that he purchased timber from the Western North region and transported it to Accra for sale.

It said the complainant told Annan that she was a woman and could not be travelling about as such, and that he should “teach” her son the business.

Chief Inspector Takyi said Annan agreed and told the complainant that if they had GH¢80,000, they could start the business and he (Annan) would find them a customer.

The prosecution said the complainant obtained a loan of GH¢80,000 and gave it to Annan to accompany her son to purchase the wood.

On June 28, 2023, Annan went to the sawmill and ordered wood worth GH¢68,000, paid a deposit of GH¢50,000 and stated that he would pay the balance of GH¢18,000 after he collects the wood.

The prosecution said Annan kept GH¢12,000 for himself.

The prosecutor said the sawmill cashier told Annan that the wood would be ready in a forthnight.

According to the prosecutor, Annan refused to answer the complainant’s son’s calls, so he went to the sawmill in Sefwi-Wiawso and was told that Annan had come for the wood.

The prosecution stated that all efforts to reach Annan proved futile, so the complainant reported the matter to the police, and he was arrested with the assistance of Sefwi-Wiawso police.

The prosecutor said Annan admitted going for the wood, selling it, and using the proceeds.

Annan promised to refund the money and had subsequently returned GH¢14,046.

Source: GNA