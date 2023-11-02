Mobile phone thief jailed for 15 years 

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Farouk Ibrahim, a tyre fitter, to 15 years in jail for robbing two persons of their mobile phones.

Ibrahim denied the robbery charge, but he was found guilty by the Circuit Court Seven after trial and sentenced accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Moses M. Soadadey told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh that Ruth Armah, the first complainant is a cashier, whilst Emerald Tetteh, second complainant is self-employed, both residents of Bubuashie in Accra.

He said Ibrahim, the convict, is a self-acclaimed tyre fitter also resided at Awoshie near Accra.

According to the prosecution, on December 20, 2021, around 0300 hours, the complainants were returning from a party when Ibrahim, riding a Red Royal motorcycle, attacked them with a pistol and collected Ruth’s iPhone 11 worth GH¢3,000.00 and Emerald’s Infinix 5s valued at GH¢306.00.

After Ibrahim forcibly took the phones, he fled, and was arrested on March 10, 2022, by the Dansoman police in an assault case.

The prosecution said Ibrahim was re- arrested after he had been identified by the complainants.

After investigations, the convict was charged with the offence and put before court.

Source: GNA