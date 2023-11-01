Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has called on the state to support private tertiary institutions to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) education.

He said students in private universities must be given the same opportunities as their counterparts in public universities, adding that, profit motive of the private investors must be mitigated by the state for the benefit of the students.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the call at the launching of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi.

The Theme for the celebrations is “Christian Service University at 50, Achievements, Challenges and Prospects.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament, said technology and engineering education were more expensive than the liberal arts and commerce.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the private institutions avoided investment in these courses.

Mr Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the state needed many medical doctors, pharmacists, engineers, scientists, technologists as well as IT specialists and the way to go was to support the private universities with adequate infrastructure and other incentives to train these people.

He said all qualified Ghanaian students must have access to university education, and thus, helping to lower the fees charged at the private universities could ensure affordability and provide access to many children.

The Minister said to ensure the development of the country, every effort must be made to build synergies which would culminate into sustainable development for generations of today and for posterity.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, retired Chief Justice, said the university was setting higher goals to achieve excellence and continues improvements.

She stressed the need for the university to work to attain autonomy and their courses relevant to the demands of society.

She commended the University for planning to construct a child-care centre to ease the pressure on mothers who work at the university.

Mrs Akufo called on all stakeholders to extend a helping hand to the University to revitalise the national resource base, to drive national development.

Professor Sam Afrane, President of CSUC, on his part, said the university was renewing its determination and commitment to build a better future for tomorrow leaders.

He pledged the CSUCs commitment to be a place of excellence in tertiary research and training of ethical leaders for societal development.

Source: GNA