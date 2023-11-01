PRESEC wins 2023 NSMQ competition 

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has emerged winners of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), becoming an eight-time winner of the competition.

PRESEC got 40 points at the end of the competition, with second placed Achimota School getting 28 points and third placed Opoku Ware School, 23 points.

PRESEC received a total of GH¢70,000, with Achimota School receiving GH¢50,000 and Opoku Ware receiving GH¢35,000.

The school is the only one to have won the title two consecutive times twice and with the highest number of eight.

Apart from the main prizes, the NMSQ also rewarded the students, who proved to be the most outstanding at the end of the competition.

Special prizes were awarded to individuals and teams that were impressive.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, commended Primetime Limited for the sustenance of the competition over the last thirty years.

He said the competition was a great platform to nurture and prepare young minds for government’s Science, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) agenda.

Mrs Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, said they had plans of building an All Africa Science and Maths Quiz that would involve all African countries that would like to participate in 2025.

“In the spirit of our interest in the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA, an intellectual competition of the calibre of the NSMQ, can and should be exported,” she added.

The NSMQ competition is making its 30th anniversary this year since its commencement in 1993.

Source: GNA