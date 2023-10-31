Pre-COP28 High Level Ministerial Meeting starts

The Pre-COP28 High Level Ministerial Meeting today opened in Abu Dhabi to gather insights from ministers and establish a well-structured agenda for the global climate change meeting slated for November 30, to December 12, 2023.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from more than 198 countries, will also identify key priorities for discussions during COP28 and set the stage for global leaders to formulate enduring solutions.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, told the Ghana News Agency that he would be participating in roundtable breakout sessions on climate financing and clean energy at the meeting.

He said at the first meeting, the specific requirements of African countries took centre stage, and that emphasised the necessity for meticulously planned implementation strategies leading up to COP28.

The approach placed transparency and the acquisition of vital financial support as pivotal elements.

“The recurring theme throughout the meeting was a compelling call for immediate collective action to tackle the pressing climate challenges of our time,” he said.

The COP process must succeed and deliver, COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, stressed.

“We have to come through. We must unite. We must act. And we must deliver in Dubai,” he told delegates at Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi today.

“Let this process prove that multilateralism still works. I believe we can fulfil our responsibility. I know that we must.”

More than 100 delegations and 70 ministers are attending the Abu Dhabi conference, more than double the normal number of participants for a Pre-COP.

“There are too many things dividing our world at this moment,” Dr. Al Jaber said in the opening session.

“Now more than ever we need to unite on climate and deliver a clear message of hope, solidarity, stability and prosperity. We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5 within reach.”

Source: GNA