Catholic University records highest admission of fresh students in 20 years   

The Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) at the weekend admitted 2,042 fresh students for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue various degrees, diploma and certificate programmes.



The enrolment, according to the university authorities, remained the highest annual student enrolment in the 20 years history of the CUG.



Addressing the 34th matriculation, which coincided with the 22nd congregation of the university held at its main campus at Fiapre, near Sunyani, Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori the Vice Chancellor of the CUG, said the new enrolment had significantly improved the financial health of university.



The university graduated a total of 1,134 students who had successfully completed various under-graduate and postgraduate programmes.



Prof Obeng-Ofori said, “it is imperative that we continue to improve the conditions of service of staff to reduce the attrition rate.



Our placement in the University rankings in 2022 as the 11th in Ghana and the Number one private university in the country should challenge us to greater heights in the academic enterprise,” he stated.



With the grant of Presidential Charter as an autonomous full-fledged University, Prof Obeng-Ofori said the CUG stood at a strategic inflection point; a point at which market dynamics, employers and customer preferences, global trends and economic realities represented perfect conditions for the University to acquire market prominence in the Ghanaian education landscape.



In that regard, he said intensified efforts were being made to strategically position CUG to be financially sustainable to pursue the vision of the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference (GCBC).

Source: GNA