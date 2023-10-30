Jehovah’s Witnesses urge media consumers to use Bible to filter information 

Jehovah’s Witnesses globally are advising media consumers to apply Bible principles to protect themselves from misleading media content in the current global flow of information in overwhelming quantities.

They noted that “at the click of a button, people around the world everyday are sharing misleading news reports, deep fakes, false reports, and conspiracy theories featured on internet websites and social media feeds.”

However, as the world marks Global Media and Information Literacy Week, the Witnesses, noted for their door-to-door evangelism activity, are cautioning against the consumption of unwholesome media content by applying Biblical principles.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week is being celebrated from 24-31 October 2023.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week, commemorated annually, is a major occasion for mobilising worldwide stakeholders to raise awareness to increase national take-up and celebrate the progress achieved towards Media and Information Literacy for All – underlining the importance of this Global Week, celebrated since 2011.

The attention to false and fake media information comes at the back of reports from the World Health Organisation that “false information is 70% more likely to be shared on some social media platforms than accurate news,” a release from the Public Information Department of the Ghana Branch of Jehovah’s Witness said, in Accra.

Mr Daniel Adashie, Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Ghana Branch Office, in a follow up interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said: “The Bible provides solid principles about trust, discernment, and the value of truth that are extremely relevant today.”

He noted that many media consumers are finding the Jehovah’s Witnesses website jw.org useful as “it draws attention to practical tips that help advance media literacy.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses Spokesperson added: “There are several articles on jw.org that specifically address misinformation and provide practical guidance for people who are trying to navigate the information deluge many are experiencing.”

He cited the article “Protect Yourself from Misinformation” on the jw.org, backed by Bible quotes which draw attention to Bible principles that can help.

Some of the principles are “Do not believe everything you see or hear- “The naive person believes every word, but the shrewd one ponders each step.”—Proverbs 14:15; “Evaluate the source and content; “Make sure of all things”—1 Thessalonians 5:21; “Be guided by facts, not personal preferences, “Whoever trusts in his own heart is stupid”—Proverbs 28:26; “Stop the spread of misinformation”, and “You must not spread a report that is not true.”—Exodus 23:1.

Mr Adashie referenced the article “Can You Trust the News Media?” which he said advised for balance when consuming news; and shares some tips for testing out the information we read, watch, or listen to.

The article, he said, recommended examining if a “report comes from a credible, authoritative person or organisation.

“Does the program or publication have a reputation for seriousness or for sensationalism? Who provides the funds for the news source?”

“Also with sources, is there evidence of thorough research? Is the story based on just one source? Are the sources reliable, fair, and objective? Are they balanced, or have they been selected to convey only one point of view?”

There are other considerations such as purpose, tone, consistency and timeliness of the media content.

“Jw.org also features a whiteboard animation video geared toward young people” and “the video creates awareness about deep fakes, conspiracy theories, misinformation and false information,” Mr Adashie said.

He added: “Misinformation isn’t just inaccurate. It can also be dangerous. It can cause people to make bad decisions or ignore safety warnings.”

The article, the Spokesperson said, also encouraged children and teens to consult people they trust and stay safe when they consume information” and “related content on jw.org includes articles about being cautious when sharing information, how to help children deal with disturbing news reports and teaching children smartphone sense.”

Source: GNA